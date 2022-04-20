PU Researcher gets Avsar Award

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dr. Madhunika Agrawal, who is currently working as Dr. D.S. Kothari Post Doc Fellow with Prof. Kanwaljit Chopra at University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University, Chandigarh received an award from Department of Science and Technology (DST). Her Popular Science Story entitled "When Memory Fades: Looking for the Ways to Stop or Slow it's Progression" has been selected for "AWSAR Award" by National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC) Division, DST, India. She has been awarded under Postdoctoral Fellow (PDF) Category for prize of ₹10,000/- along with Certificate of Appreciation.

The science story formulated by Dr. Madhunika is a very simple version of her original published research work "Phycocyanin alleviates ICV-STZ induced cognitive and molecular deficits via PI3-Kinase dependent pathway" to be understood by the general public.

Augmenting Writing Skills for Articulating Research (AWSAR) awards are bestowed on 28th February at National Science Day event every year.



