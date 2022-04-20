PU Releases Research Journal on Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji













Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Research Journal, 'Punjab Journal of Sikh Studies Volume VII 2020 a special issue on 400th Birth Anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was released today by Prof. Raj Kumar Vice Chancellor Panjab University Chandigarh in the presence of Prof. V.R. Sinha Dean University Instructions, Prof. Krishan Mohan, Research Co-ordinator, Prof. Jaspal Kaur Kaang, Chief Editor of the journal and Mr. Jatinder Moudgil Manager PU Press.

The team of the editors of the journal Prof. Reeta Grewal, Prof. Gurpreet Kaur Gill , Prof. Sheena Pall and Prof. Jagtej Kaur Grewal also joined for releasing the journal.

PU VC congratulated all on the 400th Parkash Utsav of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji which is being celebrated all over the world. He appreciated the efforts of the team to bring out Research Journal's special issue well in time despite the difficult situation due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

Dr. Jaspal Kaur Kaang described that journal contains the articles on the various aspects of Guru Tegh Bahadur's personality and on his great vision are also focused on interdisciplinary study of Guru Tegh Bahadur's Bani which would help the scholars, research scholars and the students to attain the knowledge about the ideology of Sikh faith also. Dr. Kaang thanked the Vice Chancellor and the other members for their support and inspiration towards the publication of Journal.