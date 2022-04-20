PU Professor admitted as Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dr. Sushil Kumar Kansal, Professor at Dr. SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engg. & Tech., Panjab University, Chandigarh, has been admitted as Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC),a learned society(professional association) in the United Kingdom with the goal of "advancing the Chemical Sciences". Recently, he has also been awarded with Fellow of Institution of Engineers (FEI), India.

Dr. Kansal has more than 20 years of teaching as well as research experience in Chemical Sciences and Engg./Environmental Engg. He has many fellowships and awards in his credit. He is a regular Reviewer of about 30 International and National journals. Professor Kansal's total publications are 129, out of which 114 are in international Journals, and 15 are Book chapters. He has an h-index of 35 and more than4300 citations. He has also been awarded with prestigious awards like Smt. Prem Lata Jain Best Researcher Award (2017), "The Think of Ecology" Award, and was named in the list of World Ranking of Top 2% Indian Scientists.He has mentored the first start-up of Dr. SSB UICET. He is also the evaluator of projects of International funding agencies.