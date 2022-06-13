Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Defence and National Security Studies (DDNSS) and Panjab University Institute of Social Sciences (PU-ISSER) in association with Centre for Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir Studies organized a special lecture on June 13, 2022 by Captain Alok Bansal on the theme “Internal Fault lines in Pakistan”. The lecture was organized at Gandhi Bhavan Seminar Hall, Panjab University.

Dr. Jaskaran Singh Waraich, Chairperson of the Defence and National Security Studies Department, delivered the opening remarks and introduced the theme of the lecture. Prof. Simrit Kahlon, Director PU-ISSER chaired the event.

Capt. Bansal, currently the Director at India Foundation, is a former Indian Navy Officer, who served in the directorates of Naval Operations and Naval Intelligence. He is an expert on Geopolitics of South Asia and Pakistan in particular.

Capt. Bansal identified four major fault lines – Sectarianism, Economic Crisis, Ethno-Nationalism and Talibanization. He explained how these fault lines have aggravated over time and become a huge challenge for Pakistan’s security.

The lecture concluded with Prof. Simrit’s address. She highlighted the importance of issues brought to light by Capt. Bansal.

The lecture was attended by the faculty, research scholars and students of the University.