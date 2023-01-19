PU Organized Special Event On National Credit Framework For NEP-2020

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University today organized a special academic event to discuss the pertinent issue of implementation of the National Education Policy with special focus on the National Credit Framework. The event was held in a hybrid mode and saw participation from various Departments and Centres of the University besides the affiliated colleges. The event was graced by the presence of Prof. Renu Vig, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University, Chandigarh. The programme saw an overwhelming participation with 100 online and 176 physical attendees.

Prof. Yojna Rawat, Director Research and Promotion Cell, Panjab University welcomed the dignitaries and Prof. Anju Suri, Dean College Development Council formally introduced the resource persons.

The key resource persons for the event were Dr. N.S. Kalsi, Chairman, National Commission for Vocational Education & Training, GOI. He spoke at length about various facets of the implementation of the National Credit Framework. His presentation delved on how the Framework would help in integrating creditisation of all learnings and would be a meta framework. He apprised the stakeholders of the challenges and structures in the Framework. Dr. Kalsi also interacted with the audience and clarified the queries from teachers.

Dr. Haneet Gandhi, Professor Department of Education and CUET admission coordinator, Delhi University addressed the audience on ‘Implementation of FYUG Structure and its Curriculum at Delhi University at 12.20 There was a busy question answer session in which the resource persons interacted with with the audience.

The Interaction was held in Hybrid Mode. About 176 participants comprising heads of the departments and centres, teachers involved in NEP implementation planning, principals of colleges affiliated to Panjab University attended the event which targeted on enhancement of opportunities for learners.Prof. Latika Sharma, coordinator, NEP Committee for PU said that for the first time informal and non formal learning can be creditised in the formal education system with the proposed National Credit framework. Delhi University which had started before FYUG guidelines were released by UGC has showed that new system can be adopted by spreading awareness and going in small steps. She summarised the take aways from the two sessions and proposed the vote of thanks. There was active participation by professors and principals about the credits and choices which were patiently answered by the eminent resource persons.