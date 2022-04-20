PU organises Special Lecture at 130th Ambedkar's birth anniversary

























Panjab University Chandigarh organised a special lecture to celebrate the 130th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, today.

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Mr.Avinash Rai Khanna, a prominent socio-political thinker and current national vice president of the Red Cross Society India, as the keynote speaker delivered his views on the contribution and vision of Dr BR Ambedkar by putting emphasis on its relevance to the current Socio-political and economical issues prevalent in the modern Indian society. He urged all to dedicate their academic works and research for the development and prosperity of the society and nation as a tribute to this great son of Indian soil.

Mr. Khanna requested Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of P.U. to start an awareness campaign among students of P.U. , with the first step of attaching a wall chart of eleven duties in every room of the hostel, to make the students know and understand the relevance of Fundamental duties provided in the Constitution of India, as Baba Saheb strongly believed that without discharging the duties properly a society cant exercise the corresponding fundamental rights properly.

PU Vice Chancellor in his address, highlighted some noteworthy traits of Baba Saheb including his crisis management ability, harmonious approach and readiness to sacrifice for nation, with strong appeal to the audience to contribute with dedication and devotion to the society.

Dr. M.C. Sidhu, the convenor of the event, put light on the life and struggle of Dr Ambedkar by beautifully relating it with the modern concept of social justice.

Earlier ,Sh. Vishal Sharma, Co-convenor of the lecture, introduced the guests to the august audience comprising of students, research-scholars and academicians.

Dr. Naresh, thanked the audeince and guests for their presence. Dr. Manisha Sharma, Warden GH-6, moderate the lecture.