PU NSS Gets 3 Additional Units

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The State NSS Cell, Chandigarh Administration, Directorate of Higher Education, has granted additional three units (300 Volunteers) to PU NSS, informed Prof. Ashwani Koul, Programme Coordinator, NSS, PU.

He further shared that at present NSS is having eight units and with this addition, PU will be able to enrol 1100 NSS volunteers for the present session, and will be able to expand its horizons through broader reach and visibility. NSS team of Panjab University is consistently contributing significantly at social front in all possible ways.

NSS team has been very active, even in the lockdown period, and undertook various initiatives of spreading virtual awareness related to Covid-19, Covid-Appropriate Behaviour, Covid-19 Vaccination, Road Safety Campaign, Digital Yoga Demonstration, workshop on Drug De-addiction, Cleanliness and Plantation drives for maintenance of various parks of PU, free distribution of food to construction labour working at Panjab University and many more.

As and when, the University opens, NSS team aspires to take more outreach activities in adopted villages, and will continue its online activities with a special focus on social and sustainable entrepreneurship in near future.