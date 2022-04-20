PU Library Science celebrates World Environment Day

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): Department of Library and Information Science in collaboration with Horticulture Division, Panjab University, carried out Plantation Drive today on the eve of World Environment Day which is observed on 5th June every year.

The theme of the event for 2021 was "Reimagine. Recreate. Restore". Dr. Shiv Kumar, Chairperson initiated the event by planting saplings. All the faculty members, non-teaching staff and some local research scholars also participated in the plantation drive.

The faculty members emphasized the importance of tree plantation for the society and accentuated that such initiatives will go a long way in inculcating awareness among the public about environment conservation and reconciliation of humans and nature. These trees are an investment for future generations and health of the environment is as important as health of an individual. They said that plants should be grown to keep the environment green, clean, safe and healthy. Students were also encouraged to plant more trees and take care of their plantations thereafter.