PU Library Science celebrates International Museum Day













Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Library & Information Science, Panjab University, Chandigarh celebrated International Museum Day 2021 today through online mode .

The Theme of the event was "The Future of Museums: Recover and Reimagine". The event commenced with a brief introduction, history and significance about this day. It is coordinated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) since 1977 to raise awareness about the significance of Museums with respect to culture exchange, enrichment of cultures and fostering creativity, imagination & respect for diversity. ICOM is based at Paris.



All the faculty members of the department presented their views on the relevance of museums in the society. They emphasized that museums are not just repositories of objects and artefacts but they hold up a mirror to society about tangible and intangible heritage of humanity.



Students took part in various activities like showcasing the 3-D virtual tour of the eminent museums of the world and shared their viewpoints regarding sustaining the museums in the future through innovative solutions.

