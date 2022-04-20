PU library finally opens for students

Chandigarh (The Hawk): In view of the students' protest against the authorities of the Panjab University for re-opening of library, the Dean Student Welfare (DSW) today finally decided to open it for the students. The students can be seen now studying inside the reading room.

As per the orders of the DSW, the outer reading hall of the AC Joshi library will remain open from April 2 onwards with timings - 9 am to 12 am (midnight). The first and the third floor of the reading hall will however remain open from April 5 with timings – 9 am to 8 pm. The students have been asked to follow the covid-19 guidelines while entering the library.

Notably, the students of the university were protesting against the authorities and their demand was fulfilled on the 10th day of their protest today.

On Thursday, the protesting students of the university had entered the campus library after breaking the lock of the reading room.Amandeep Kaur, a leader of Punjab Student Union (Lalkar), said, "We are very happy today as one of our long pending demands has been fulfilled. The students were excited this morning to continue their studies in the campus library. We had suffered a lot since the restrictions imposed in the campus."

She also added that their major demand of re-opening the campus of PU was still pending and the students would keep fighting for that. "The students are now fed up with online classes. It is not possible to practice online for the students of theatre, music and science. A large number of university students have already boycotted the online mode."