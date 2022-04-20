PU Honors the Covid 19 Frontline Workers

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Centre for Social Work and NSS, Panjab University, Chandigarh honored 16 Swachhta Karyakartas under the SWACHHTA PAKHWADA-2021 (1-15 August, 2021).



Prof S K Tomar, Dean Student Welfare(DSW) felicitated all of them for their invaluable contribution through out the Covid-19 pandemic and still continuing. He appreciated all of them for their commitment and dedication shown towards the work they do.



Prof Meena Sharma, DSW(W), Prof Ashwani Koul, NSS Coordinator and Prof Ashok Kumar, Associate DSW, Sh. Anil Kumar, Executive Engineer, Horticulture, PU appreciated their work. Dr Shipra Gupta, Warden, Girls hostel no.9 and Dr Vivek, NSS Programme Officer were also present.

Dr.Gaurav Gaur, Chairperson, Centre for Social Work coordinated the whole ceremony and thanked all the dignitaries and recipients.