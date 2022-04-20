PU Holds 21st Self Development Virtual Session On Effective Communication Skills

Chandigarh (The Hawk): In the 21st session of the 7th International Self Development Program (SDP) run at Panjab University on Sunday, 2nd May, Ms Manjula, Heartfulness Meditation Trainer from Amritsar and Science Teacher by profession delivered a popular lecture on Effective Communication Skills using Heart as a true guide or Master. In her inimitable musical voice, filled with an extraordinary wave of love and affection, she transmitted not only the valuable knowledge about this sought after subject but made young participating aspirants experience and feel the uniqueness of the vibrations coming from the heart. Ms. Manjula explained the scientific fundamentals of sonic waves. She could illustrate the importance of stillness of the mind vis a vis scattered and angry mind. Besides interpersonal, dimensions of intrapersonal communication were touched upon including Self-Talk and its critical importance to convey the point in utmost purity of intentions. The importance of simple Hearfulness Yogic techniques like body relaxation, meditation and cleaning protocols of one hour daily can bring the radical transformation in the person with respect to the conversation with self and others.

The session which began with the meditative relaxation by a young volunteer, Ms Tanya Gupta of PU Zoology Department traversed through a very lucid presentation by the speaker followed by questions and answers.

Prof Nandita Singh and Prof O.P. Katare had started SDP-U CONNECT program in 2014 and now it is being continued under the aegis of Center for Human Excellence and Innovation and Creativity, CHEIC, the proposed, virtual platform under the mentorship of Prof Raj Kumar, PU VC.

Several faculty members from the different parts of the region were present and interacted during this 21st session.

Prof Latika Sharma of the Education Department presented the Vote of Thanks. The session was attended by about 55 participants including post graduate students and research scholars of various disciplines, teachers and principals.