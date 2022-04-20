PU Health Centre is New Covid Vaccination Centre

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The vaccination centre for administering Covid Vaccine for Panjab University retirees, their dependents and employee above 45 years with comorbidities was inaugurated online today by Sh. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, in the presence of Prof. V.R. Sinha, Dean University Instructions, Mr. Vikram Nayyar, Finance and Development Officer and officiating Registrar, Prof. Rajesh Gill, Dean Research, Prof. Sukhbir Kaur, Dean Student Welfare(Women), Mr. Mritunjay Kumar, PUTA President, Mr. Deepak Kaushik, Assistant Registrar and PUSA President, Dr. B S Lal, Addl. CMO Rtd and Dr. Rupinder Kaur, Chief Medical Officer at the Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Institute of Health Panjab University Chandigarh, PU.

Dr. Kaur apprised all that PU received approval from Mission Director, National Health Mission and District Immunization Officer Dr. Manjeet Singh Trehan trained the staff of the health centre for the same.

The vaccination started today after the inaugural. Dr. Aruna Goyal, Professor and UGC member was the first one to receive the vaccine followed by Professor Emirates, Dr. S L Goyal and Mrs. Madhu Vashisth, Mr. Deepak Kaushik and Professor S K Singla.

The Covid Centre will be functional from 9am-1pm on all working days i.e. Monday to Saturday.



