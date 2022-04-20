PU Faculty Gets Consultancy Project of MC, Chandigarh

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dr. Naveen Gupta, Department of Microbiology of Panjab University has been given a consultancy project by Municipal Corporation Chandigarh for the management of tertiary treated sewage water in the city.





In its smart city initiatives Chandigarh has been making productive use of the tertiary treated sewage water by using it for irrigation purposes across various areas within the city. A significant hurdle in following this environment friendly policy however, was the foul smell of this tertiary treated water. Despite this leap towards a healthy ecosystem, this problem downplayed the benefits society could reap from this act.





Now Panjab University will help MC for the Management of TT water. Earlier on the basis of his study towards this problem Dr. Naveen Gupta had suggested various solutions to tackle the problem including the aeration of the tertiary treated water by which we can get rid of the foul smell. On this basis, the Municipal Corporation of Chandigarh is installing a plant to carry out the necessary procedures at Chandigarh. The responsibility of monitoring the installation as well as the functioning of this plant has been given to Dr. Naveen Gupta.





The aforementioned has accredited to his name numerous collaborations and projects with the Department of Environment and Department of Science and Technology Chandigarh, most prominent of which has been regarding the management and monitoring of water quality at Sukhna Lake Chandigarh, monitoring of sewage treatment plants of Chandigarh and microbiological quality of air of Chandigarh.





Prof Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor appreciated the assigning of this task to PU faculty as it enhances the reach of the University towards society and also helps in translating the research for direct societal use.







