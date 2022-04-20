PU Faculty Elections Re-Scheduled for 19.5.2021

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University, Chandigarh has rescheduled the date of election of six ordinary fellows from various Faculties from 26.4.2021 to 19.5.2021. The timing(s) of meeting(s) of the Faculties shall be intimated separately through the meeting notice(s), as informed by Sh. Vikram Nayyar, officiating Registrar, PU.

He further added that given the number of members in each faculty, it was difficult to conduct the physical meetings of the faculties (which is a mandatory component of election), in the light of restrictions imposed on physical gatherings by the U.T. Administration, Chandigarh. It was therefore decided to hold the formal meetings of the faculties in an online mode and accordingly notice of revised timing/mode of meetings and election of faculties was scheduled for 26.4.2021.

Further, the office received representations from some of the members of faculties to postpone the elections as they expressed their inability to participate in the election process, due to recent surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country and concerns have also been expressed about the validity of online meeting of faculties in the absence of any explicit supporting provision in the PU Calendar.

After seeking legal opinion on the issue to avoid any legal complication at a later stage, the competent authority rescheduled the polling schedule to 19.5.2021, the Registrar informed.