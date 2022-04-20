PU Extends Measures to Curb Corona till 9th June

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Committee constituted for reviewing the status of COVID-19 cases in Panjab University, met today and on the basis of recommendations, the competent authority has approved following measures to contain the spread of ongoing Corona pandemic, to be observed by all the offices of the Panjab University from 01.06.2021 to 09.06.2021.: -

1. The Office timings of the University shall be observed from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. up to 09.06.2021 with 50% staff strength. However, the Controlling Officers/Heads of the Branches/Departments may call the staff beyond 2.00 p.m., depending upon the exigency of the work, by staggering the timings, while ensuring that the attendance of staff at any time should not exceed the stipulated limit of 50% of strength. Officers of the level of Office Superintendent and above shall attend the office on daily basis.

2. The remaining non-attending 50% staff shall work from home under the instructions of their Controlling Officers and they shall remain available through e-modes, i.e., telephone, e-mail, video conference, etc.



3. No staff shall leave the station without the prior sanction of the Controlling Officer.



4. There shall not be any public dealing up to 09.06.2021 except with the prior appointment of the concerned HOD that too for urgent issues only.

5. With respect to Field Workers, the concerned Heads of the Department/Office may take a decision to stagger their timings/strength, if required, keeping in view the COVID-19 protocols.