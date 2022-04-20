PU encourages all to promote Industry-relevant research that can be commercialized

Chandigarh (The Hawk): In order to create a very natural environment in University that is extremely conducive for doing PATENTABLE Industry-Relevant research, Vice Chancellor of Panjab University, Prof Raj Kumar is encouraging all to promote Industry-relevant research that can be commercialized and to stitch meaningful Inustry-Academia collaborations.

Department of Science & Technology (DST) sponsored Technology Enabling Centre (TEC) has been established inside premises of Centre for Industry Institute Partnership Program (CIIPP). CIIPP in association with TEC organised a webinar on 24th June 2021 to spread awareness on "Patent filing process". About 200 faculty members, students, research scholars and scientists of the region participated in this webinar

PU VC articulated in details that he is determined to streamline patent filing process and for this purpose he has assigned this responsibility to Professor Sarbjeet Singh (UIET). Professor Rajkumar urged students as well as faculty to work on real necessities of Society or/and local industry and shared that in near future researchers producing patents or/and high quality research papers will be appropriately rewarded.





Expert speaker of the webinar Smt Bhawna Sharma explained in detail about patents and entire patent filing process. Shrimati Bhawna Sharma explained with appropriate examples what all can be patented and what are do's and don'ts for an inventor who desires to get a patent. In very simple words, difference between provisional and non-provisional patent applications was explained. She highlighted that the Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) are territorial in nature and we can not prevent someone from using our IPR in countries in which our IPR has not been protected.









Participants found this webinar very informative and useful.



