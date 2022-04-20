PU Emeritus Professor Receives ICONIC Award In Health Psychology

Professor Emeritus Jitendra Mohan of Panjab University Chandigarh was awarded ICONIC award for his contribution in research in Health Psychology.He delivered the keynote address during the 6th International Conference of the INDIAN Academy of Health Psychology held from 26-28, November 2021 at Gautam Buddha University, Noida, UP, INDIA. He emphasised on the interplay of biological, cultural and psychological factors in Health.Professor Randeep Guleria Director AIIMS New Delhi was the chief guest and Professor Anand kumar of Kaashi Vidyapeeth presided over the event.In the background of the Covid 19 pandemic it was deliberated to take preventive measures.More than 400 delegates participated in this multidisciplinary conference. In a path breaking style the scientists and medical professionals stressed upon unified action of all concerned.