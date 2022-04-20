PU Emeritus Professor Gets the ISSP Honor Award

Chandigarh ( The Hawk ): Professor Emeritus Jitendra Mohan, Department of Psychology, Panjab

University, Chandigarh is the first Asian to receive the prestigious Honor Award of

‘International Society of Sport Psychology’ for the year 2021 during the virtual 15 th

World Congress of Sports Psychology held from September 30-October 04, 2021 at

Taipei.

The ISSP is the oldest and largest global society of Sport Psychology, with

thousands of members all over the world. This award is presented every four years in

recognition of significant contributions to national and international sport psychology

through leadership, research, and/or other professional service. Since its inception, this

award has been bestowed to only 15 distinguished people.

Professor Mohan has served two terms as a member of Managing Council of

ISSP from 1989-1993 and 1993-1997. Professor Mohan played a pivotal role in

establishing Sports Psychology in India. He is the Founder President of Sports

Psychology Association of India, founded in 1985 and has served two terms as its

president. He has been the president of International Society of Mental Training for

Excellence (2011-2016), Indian Psychological Association (1997), President: Indian

Academy of Applied Psychology (2005-2007), Member Board of Directors:

International Association of Applied Psychology (IAAP) (1996 – 2004 and 2006 –

2014) and Vice President: Asian South Pacific Association of Sports Psychology

(ASPASP) (1990-1998).