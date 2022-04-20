PU Dept of Library Science celebrates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): PU Department of Library Science celebrated the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence-Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Department of Library and Information Science, Panjab University celebrated the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence-Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.



The official journey of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" commenced on 12th March, 2021 which was started a 75 weeks countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence and will continue till 15th August, 2023. The Mahotsav is being celebrated as people' movement across the country.



Dr. Shiv Kumar, Chairperson of the Department and all other faculty members, Prof. Preeti Mahajan, Prof. Rupak Chakravarty and Dr. Khushpreet S. Brar, initiated the event by recalling the invaluable contributions made by the selfless and highly motivated freedom fighters in attaining India's independence.



The department hosted a set of activities planned under the "India's Freedom Struggle" theme and students participated in the event through various activities such as reciting poems, poster making, collage and discussions on India's freedom struggle. Students were encouraged to strengthen the spirit of patriotism and to enthuse future generations with a view to effectively protect our hard-earned freedom and maintain unity of our motherland.

