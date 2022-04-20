PU Central Placement Cell organises Distribution of Scholarships by Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): Central Placement Cell organised an online function to distribute scholarships to the students of Panjab University, Chandigarh , today.These scholarships were granted to the students by the "Sarbat Da Bhala charitable trust.

Dr. Amandeep Singh Marwaha, Associate Director, (CPC) enlightened about the various activities of the trust and about the event to the beneficiary students and participants in his introductory remarks.

Prof Meena Sharma, Director Central Placement Cell, welcomed all the members and briefly enlightened the students about the help provided by the trust in the past and how helpful it has been to students looking at the current state of economy and thanked Dr S P Singh Oberoi for his philanthropic endeavours.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Raj Kumar, expressed gratitude towards trust and highlighted the contribution of these philanthropists in the development of education institutions. He also told how these scholarships help collaterally in connecting various people involved in the process and asked Central Placement Cell to expand its scope beyond the MOU of Scholarships. He specifically asked to look for more activities in the area of Innovation and starting new programmes which can be carried out with the support of the trust.

Dr S P Singh Oberoi blessed the students and focussed on what he strongly believes - Do all the good, by all the means, in all the ways, at all the times, to all the people, as long as ever you can. Mrs. Inderjit Kaur, Director of the trust wished good luck to all the students and assured help to students while explaining the mission of the trust.

This year in 2021, 25 students from various departments like Biotechnology, History, Evening Studies, Sociology, UIET, Chemistry, Math, Philosophy, Centre for Public Health , USOL, Physics, DCSA, Botany ,Law, Sanskrit ,Biochemistry, UICET,UIPS and Economics have been provided with the scholarships totalling of Rs. 2,00,000. Sarbat da Bhala is a charitable trust which was started by Prof (Dr) S.P. Singh Oberoi. This philanthropic body is dedicated to the cause of extending economic benefits to the underprivileged and hitherto neglected sections of the society. Students who are economically weak or are fatherless or affected by natural disaster or are differently abled or recommended by a Managing Trustee of the Trust are eligible for this scholarship. Rules have been framed for the purpose and a scholarship holder will be one whose parents' annual income is less than 5 Lac rupees, has 50% marks in the qualifying examination and fulfils the mandatory class attendance conditions.

The beneficiary students: Chetan Goyal, UIPS, Mehak, Department of Mathematics, Bhawna Hazra, DCSA and Sidharth Kumar, UICET thanked Dr S P Singh Oberoi and Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust and also the support provided by Central Placement Cell to provide financial support in these tough COVID 19 times.