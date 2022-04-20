PU and FRI to Collaborate for Meaningful Research

























Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University, Chandigarh and Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun feel that there are several areas wherein the two institutes of higher learning can collaborate to do meaningful research, agreed during a meeting held in FRI, Dehradun on 30th June 2021 between the scientists of the two Institutes.





A team of Scientists of PU were led by Professor Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor and similarly scientists of FRI were led by Director General Sh. Arun Singh Rawat.





The meeting saw deliberations to collaborate in the areas such as usage of drones in management/surveillance of forests, pharmacology for natural extracts, ecology, silviculture, chemical bioprocessing, in-vivo testing, genetics, environmental management, image processing for identification/counting of vegetation etc. In near future, virtual conferences between scientists of the two institutes will be organized and in due course of time industry will also be invited in these conferences.





In order to have meaningful collaboration between Industry and academia, PU VC urged that industry be requested to share exact issues on which they wish academia to innovate and provide technological solutions.



