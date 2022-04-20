Chandigarh (The Hawk): Harpuneet( Perry) Singh Ghuman, a Panjab University alumnus from the Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (SSBUICET)has featured amongst the winners of the Top 10 Under 40 Program of Pulp and Paper Canada-a group of industry related publications which is more than 100 years old. The summer 2021 issue carries his photo on the cover, which adds to the aesthetic of his achievement.

The Top 10 under 40 list highlights promising future leaders of the Canadian Pulp and Paper Industry. The nominees have been evaluated by the Jury on parameters such as leadership and initiative qualities; strong work ethics; actively seeking new opportunities for training and education; involvement in industry associations; sharing industry knowledge among their peers; and commitment to safe, sustainable and/or innovative practices in the industry.

Harpuneet moved to Canada in 2011 to pursue a Master's programme in Natural Resources and Environmental Studies from the University of Northern British Columbia. After completing his Master's degree, he joined West Fraser's Quesnel River pulp mill in 2013. He earned four promotions within a span of eight years including the present one as a Section Lead, Energy and Carbon. Currently, he manages the company's energy and emissions strategy across all mills and is closely working with government, energy providers, consultants and experts to inform energy projects and policies at the company. In his previous position, as an industrial energy manager he steered multi-stakeholder projects especially a process upgrade enabling the mill to save 50GWh energy per year and a steam optimization project that could reduce carbon dioxide emission by 10,000 tonnes/year.

Harpuneet (Perry) was nominated for the award by Sam Walker, energy management consultant at Stillwater Energy who opined that Harpuneet has a humble attitude and appreciation of his peers. Specifically he stated "Perry is quick to remind people that the success of these projects is due to the teamwork of the technical, engineering and operations employees, and to the operators who identified and advocated for these opportunities from the start. He's an impressive emerging leader."

Responding to this news, Harpuneet's parents Professor B.S. Ghuman, Former Vice-Chancellor, Punjabi University, Patiala ; Former Dean, Faculty of Arts, PU and Professor Dhian Kaur, Department of Geography, Panjab University, Chandigarh expressed their joy at the accomplishment. They also thanked the faculties at SSBUICET, PU and UNBC for imparting quality education combining the theoretical and applied knowledge of the domain areas to Harpuneet.

Prof Anupama Sharma,UICET and Dean Alumni Relations said that Harpuneet has been her student of 2009 batch. He was a very responsible and hardworking student who took initiative in all departmental activities. I fondly remember him as a very obedient student. He worked with me in many events I organized in the department and always completed his task very diligently taking along all his team mates. I wish him all the best in all his future endevours.

Prof Amrit Pal Toor, Chairperson, UICET said that Harpuneet was a sincere, hardworking and outgoing student who was always active in extracurricular activities.