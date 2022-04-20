PSPL Says No To Alliance With Congress

Lucknow: Pagatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Accusing the Congress of betrayal, Shivpal Yadav said ``The Congress leaders are liars. They kept us in dark even as we waited for the Congress response for over a month and held several meetings and they unilaterally announced the list of their candidates'.

The talks were underway between the PSPL and the Congress for an alliance in Uttar Pradesh to take on the BJP and the SP-BSP alliance.

The development comes as yet another setback for the Congress, which was elbowed out of the SP-BSP alliance, announced earlier this year. However, Akhilesh Yadav had said that the Congress was a part of the alliance as his party and BSP did not field any candidate on the Lok Sabha seats of Amethi and Raebareli.

PSP sources said here on Friday that Akhilesh Yadav's estranged uncle was reportedly upset with the Congress over the delay in finalising the seat sharing formula for Uttar Pradesh and also over the latter announcing the list of candidates in the state. Recently, Shivpal had met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and it was reported that the former's PSPL may get 10-12 seats in the state to contest on. However, the Apna Dal, led by Krishna Patel, had also claimed of being in touch with the Congress top leadership for alliance.

The Congress has already announced an alliance with the little-known Mahan Dal. Peace Party leader Mohammad Ayub has met Congress general secretary (east UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Shivpal Yadav said that his party will now concentrate on forging alliance with small political parties with the objective of creating a credible secular political alternative of the BJP.

Days after his feud with nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav became public in 2017, Shivpal Yadav, who is still a SP MLA from Jaswantnagar seat, formed a breakaway faction 'Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM)' and latter a separate political outfit 'Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia'.

The rebel SP leader and chief of PSPL Shivpal Yadav has already announced that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Firozabad constituency. The present MP from Firozabad is Akshay Yadav, who is the son of Shivpal's estranged brother – the SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav. Meanwhile Aruna Kori former minister in Akhilesh Yadav government resigned from the party and joined the PSP. The party president shivpal Yadav himself presided over the function of Aruna Kori joining the party. UNI