PSPL's Massive Demonstration In Lucknow Over Deteriorating L&O Situation

Lucknow: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia , (PSPL) headed by Shivpal Singh Yadav, on Thursday held a massive demonstration in the state capital over issues, including deteriorating law and order.

The PSPL activists brought out a march from the party office at Lal Bahadur Shastri marg near the secretariat annexe to GPO led by Shivpal Singh Yadav and his son Aditya ,who is the general secretary of the party.

During the demonstration, the PSPL workers clashed with the security personnel when they tried to break the barricading put on by police to reach near the Vidhan Bhawan. Later, they reached the GPO roundabout where the they sat on a 'dharna' and raised slogans against the Yogi Adityanath government.

The demonstration led to a traffic jam giving a harrowing time to the public. Even the ambulances were not allowed to pass. Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president and Shivpal's nephew has chosen August 9, to flex his party's muscle to mark the day of `August Kranti'. The PSPL leaders also submitted a 21 point memorandum of charter of demands to the district authorities.

During the dharna , Shivpal Singh Yadav said the law and order has collapsed in the state and the criminal elements and the Goondas rule the roost. ''The incidents like loot, dacoity, chain snatching and crime against women have become order of the day'', alleged the PSPL president. He said if the need arises he is ready to go to jail to fight the tyranny and the incompetence of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Mr Yadav said even the state capital is not free from the criminals where they strike at will and the police remains a mute spectator. He alleged that contrary to the claims of eliminating the organised crime by the Yogi Adityanath government there has been no let up in the crime. The PSPL president demanded that the petrol, diesel and other petroleum products be brought under the purview of the Goods and Services tax(GST) to bring down the price of the essential commodity. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi party has given a call for a statewide protest demonstration on the similar issues of law and order etc on Friday. UNI