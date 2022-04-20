PSLV-C 46 Will Focus On Terrorists' Movements: ISRO Chief K Sivan

Tirumalai (Tamil Nadu): PSLV-C 46 satellit, that will be launched shortly, will help India combat the menace of terrorism and aide security forces to spot the hideouts of the terrorists near border areas, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan said on Tuesday.

"The rocket will take RISAT 2 BR 1 satellite into space. The satellite will focus on terrorists' movements and their hideouts in the borders," he said. The ISRO Chairman also told ANI that the life span of PSLV-C 46 satellite is five years and added that the arrangements are on for holding Chandrayan 2 in coming July. The 25-hour countdown for the launch of earth observation satellite onboard PSLV C-46 began at 4:30 in the morning. PSLV C-46 will launch the RISAT-2B, a radar imaging earth observation satellite, from the first launch pad at SHAR Range Sriharikota.

Reportedly, PSLV in its 48th mission will carry the 615-kg RISAT-2B into an orbit of 555 km at an inclination of 37 degrees. Notably, this will be the 72nd launch vehicle mission from Shar and 36th launch from the First Launch Pad. In addition, it is the 14th flight of PSLV in the core-alone configuration.