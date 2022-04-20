Provisional dates for 2021 Archery WC, World C'ships announced

Davos: The first stage of the series will go on till April 25 after which it moves to Shanghai from May 17 to 23. The third stage will be held from June 22 to 27 in Paris while the final is scheduled to be held in September-October. The venue will be announced on a later date.

The final qualification tournament for Tokyo was initially scheduled to be held in Berlin in June 2020. However, following the one-year delay of the Games, it has been replaced by Paris.

It will be held as a standalone event, immediately before the World Cup stage, from June 18 to 21.

Meanwhile, the Youth World Championship has been scheduled from September 19 to 26.

The World Archery 3D Championships that were originally scheduled to be held in 2021 have already been delayed to 2022.

Dates for the next World Archery Para Championships, which are due to take place in Dubai, have not yet been confirmed.

The 2020 circuit was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year.

— IANS