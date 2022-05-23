Provincial Conference Of MSS On June 08, In Lucknow

Lucknow/Bijnor (The Hawk): The Provincial Conference and Educational Seminar of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh is going to be organized on June 8, 2022 at Lalbahadur Shastri Ganna Kisan Sansthan, Daliganj, Lucknow.

According to the State General Secretary, Ram Babu Shastri, ex MLC, the Provincial Conference will be inaugurated at 11:00 a.m. by the Chief Guest Hon'ble Mrs Gulab Devi, the Minister of Secondary Education in the graceful presence of the guest of honour, Devendra Pratap Singh, MLC, the state president Chetnarayan Singh, ex MLC and the state patron of the association Rajbahadur Singh Chandel, MLC and several renowned leaders of the state.

He further said that the district presidents and secretaries of 75 districts will participate along with the members of their executive bodies in the programme. The invitation has also been sent to the members of the divisional committees of the state. Mahendra Nath Roy will play the vital role as the state co-ordinator of the conference.

Mahendra Singh Tyagi, the district sectretary of Bijnor unit told that the various issues related to the problems being faced, some other important demands to upgrade the education system will be discussed in the conference. It will be only one- day summer conference. All the teachers and the members devoted to the association from nook and corner of the state are requested to show themselves in the conference in time and make the conference successful. The conference will start at 10 a.m. sharp and will conclude at 05, pm on June 08, 2022.

District President, Bijnor, Somdev Singh, Divisional Sectretary Sudhir Agrawal will also address the Educational Seminar.The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh is one of the strogest unions of secondary education teachers across the country. —MST