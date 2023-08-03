    Menu
    Providing dignified life to persons with disabilities responsibility of entire society: President Murmu

    Nidhi Khurana
    August3/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: It is everyone's duty to ensure that people with impairments may live as independently as possible, President Droupadi Murmu stated Thursday.

    Murmu made these remarks at the 50th anniversary celebrations of the National Federation of the Blind. "We have to ensure that they get proper education, employment opportunities, accessible public places, and a safer and better life," she stated.

    She emphasised that the inability to walk has never been seen as a barrier to learning or success in Indian culture.—Inputes from Agencies

