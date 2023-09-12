Provided 36,097 government jobs to youth in first 18 months: Punjab CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said the government has given 36,097 government jobs to youth in the first 18 months of its tenure, setting a record by ensuring that nearly 2,000 youth join government service every month.

Addressing a function to hand over the recruitment letter to 249 youth for 191 posts in the Local Government Department, 25 in the Animal Husbandry, 24 in the Cooperation and nine in the Technical Education Department here, the Chief Minister said the youth should feel proud as they are becoming a team of the government that is working untiringly for carving out a new Punjab.

He said the government has been conducting this recruitment drive completely on merit and jobs are being given only to deserving and needy candidates.

Mann said neither any recommendation nor any other tantrum, except merit, is working in this recruitment drive.

The Chief Minister said this venue has witnessed a number of such events in which youth have got jobs in various government departments.

He said this reflects the commitment of the government to ensure the well-being of the youth and opening new avenues of employment for them.

Mann said it is a matter of pride and satisfaction for him that the youth have been selected for these posts purely on merit.

The Chief Minister said the government has provided more than 36,097 jobs in various departments. He said that it is a record as none of the previous governments have given so many jobs to the youth, especially in the initial months of its tenure.

Mann reiterated that merit and transparency have been the twin pillars based on which jobs have been given to the youth across the state.

The Chief Minister said the trend of moving abroad developed in the state due to the poor performance of the previous ‘Captains’ of the state. He said these leaders never bothered to give jobs to the youth of the state owing to which the new generation preferred to migrate to other lands.

However, Mann said his government has checked this negative trend by ensuring reverse brain drain and creating numerous job opportunities for the youth.

—IANS