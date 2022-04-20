Provide Relief To Poor, Farmers & Middle Class: Priyanka Tells Yogi

Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday suggested Yogi government to provide relief to the poor people, farmers and middle class who are facing various difficulties due to the coronavirus crisis.

Ms Vadra, in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that normal life has been affected by the coronavirus epidemic. Every section is facing financial crisis. The farmers, poor people and labourers are in a very bad state. Economic crisis has also badly hit the middle class and normal working class people while the businessmen and trading section is now facing a crisis to save their existence. It has now become necessary to help these sections.

She said that it has become a big challenge for people from the middle class to pay the EMI of house loans. The government should reduce the interest rate on home loans to zero and the obligation to deposit EMIs should be postponed for the next six months.

The grand-old-party's general secretary said that the electricity and tube-well bills of farmers of four months should be waived while penalty and interest on their outstanding electricity bills should also be waived. Four months' interest on the loan of the farmers should also be waived, she said, adding that farmers should be given a guarantee that their entire crop will be bought. All payments including sugarcane should be made immediately. An incentive and one month salary as bonus should be given to the Shiksha mitras, Asha behen, Anganwadi workers, Rozgar Sevak, Panchayat Mitra and other contractual workers who are fulfilling their responsibilities at every level in this hour of crisis so that they feel safe. UNI