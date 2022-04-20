Provide Free Ration To People Immediately, Including Those Without Aadhaar, Ration Cards: UP Cong Chief To CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu has appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide free ration immediately to people in the state, including those who do not have access to Aadhaar and ration cards amid the nationwide lockdown.

"In this difficult phase, it is my suggestion to provide free ration to people immediately. As per reports, ration will be provided from April 5, if this is the scenario then it would be too late," Lallu said in a letter to Adityanath.

He urged that people should also be provided pulses, oil, salt, sugar and soap.

"Kindly provide ration to those who do not have Aadhaar and ration cards. Several households are running out of fuel, provide them gas cylinders and suspend the fingerprint biometric system if anywhere applicable," he said.

Congress leader's request comes at a time when the country is under a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has infected 979 people in India. —ANI