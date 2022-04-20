Provide drinking water in Bundelkhand: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued order asking officers to ensure that people get drinking water during the ensuring summer in the rugged Bundelkhand region.

The directives were given during the review meeting held here on Monday night.

"Officers should tour the villages to evaluate the water crisis and ensure that the people should get water - be it for drinking or for other purposes. Officials should ensure that water reaches them through tankers or other modes in Bundelakhnd region," the Chief Minister said.

In other meeting, Mr Adityanath witnessed the presentation of pharma companies and looked for Investment opportunity for these companies in Uttar Pradesh.

"The government is ready for supporting investment in this industry. We have a policy at place. We need a support from you and we are here only for this," the Chief Minister said.

Under the pharma policy, the government will provide all facilities to the private companies which are interested in marketing and research.

UNI



