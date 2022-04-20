Proud to be toddy tapping labourer's son: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Responding to Congress leader K Sudhakaran's remark on his family background, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said he is proud to be the son of a toddy tapping labourer.

"I don't think being the son of a toddy tapping labourer is something to be ashamed of. Sudhakaran knows me since I was a student at Brennen College. I don't have an inferiority complex. I'm proud of it," said Vijayan.

Reportedly, Sudhakaran had earlier recounted Kerala CM's humble origin while taking a dig at him for travelling in a helicopter. (ANI)