New Delhi: Parliament proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday amid protests by opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party members over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

Lok Sabha





The House proceedings were first adjourned till 12 noon soon after the House had assembled for the day.





Similar scenes were witnessed when the House reassembled at 12 noon.





Congress members were in the Well of the House raising slogans against the government, while BJP members and Union ministers, including Sarbananda Sonowal were on their feet demanding an apology from Congress President Sonia Gandhi.





A major political row broke out on Thursday over Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark with the BJP launching an all-out offensive against the opposition party, accusing Chowdhury of hurling a 'deliberate sexist insult' at President Droupadi Murmu and demanding an apology from the Congress chief.





Chowdhury, who is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said he never intended to disrespect the President and his 'rashtrapatni' remark was a 'slip of the tongue'.





As the uproar continued, BJP member Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, allowed laying of Parliamentary papers and adjourned the proceedings till Monday.





Rajya Sabha





The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day on Friday after the opposition created an uproar over various issues.





This is the second week in a row when the upper house failed to transact any significant business due to disruptions caused by opposition members.





So far 23 Rajya Sabha MPs have been suspended for the remainder of the week for creating disruptions in the house.





Soon after the house met at 12 noon after the first adjournment, Congress members stormed the well and raised slogans against the government.





They also raised the issue of deaths in Gujarat due to illicit liquor and protested against Union minister Smriti Irani for allegedly heckling Congress president Sonia Gandhi and raised slogans against her and demanded her sacking.





Members of the treasury benches were also on their standing in protest against Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark.





Soon after the house met for the day, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for close to an hour after uproarious scenes by both opposition and treasury benches over different issues.





While the opposition parties pressed for a discussion on the hooch tragedy in Gujarat as well as the record rise in prices of essential commodities, BJP MPs were up on their feet shouting slogans seeking Congress president Gandhi's apology over her party leader's remarks on the President.





Amid slogan shouting, Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.





The upper house has failed to transact any significant business since the start of the Monsoon session on July 18.—PTI