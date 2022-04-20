Protests in Jammu after alleged desecration of temple

Jammu:�An ancient temple in Jammu was today allegedly vandalised by a "mentally-disturbed" man, triggering protests in which a mob attacked a police station and set some vehicles on fire, police said. The man allegedly entered the Aap Shambu temple in Roopnagar area of Janipur in the evening and broke some items and windowpanes, a police officer said, adding, he has been arrested. Following the incident, people in large number came on to the streets and held protests demanding immediate arrest of the accused, he said. The protesters also resorted to stone-pelting and set three vehicles on fire in the area, police said. "They (mob) attacked the police station and set some vehicles on fire," Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Simrandeep Singh said. He said a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the state and some stone-pelters and arsonists have also been arrested. "A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. He is mentally disturbed and had come to the area to see a psychiatrist," the officer said. "Right now the situation is tense but calm, people became aggressive as some people were under the influence of alcohol," Singh said. He said police had to resort to light cane charge and lob a few tear-gas shells to control the mob. "The one who tried to vandalise the religious place has also been arrested," the deputy commissioner said. He also said, a police officer who earlier "did not take action" against the man who allegedly vandalised the temple, has been suspended.