Protests erupt in Lucknow on Gandhi Jayanti over Hathras incidents

Lucknow: This Gandhi Jayanti, the Uttar Pradesh capital wore a different look with protests by opposition political parties over the Hathras Dalit girl killing and illegal cremation of her body.

In Lucknow, when Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Babadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, the principal opposition leaders, including over 20 legislators, marched from the party office to the GPO for holding a ' silent dharna' on the Hathras incident.

But police did not allow them and were lathicharged near Rajbawan colony and Hazratganj area while were arrested later on. Police also closed the Vikramaditya Marg where the SP state office is situated.

Chaos prevailed in the VVIP area near chief minister residence after the SP protest and the entire area has been cordoned off by the security personnel.

The Congress workers in the state was not far behind in holding protests throughout the state on Friday.

Lucknow district president of Congress Ved Prakash Tripathi, along with hundred of workers, were arrested when they were bringing out a peace march in Mohanlalganj area.

In Moradabad, a report said that the district Congress president tried to self immolate in protest against the manhandling of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Greater Noida yesterday. The party workers also staged protest and sat on dharna in Civil Lines area.

Meanwhile, a report from Hathras said that a Trinamool Congress MPs delegation led by Derick O' Brien was stopped on the border of the district when they were trying to go to the village of the victim on Friday morning.

The TMC MPs were on car from New Delhi but they were not allowed to enter Hathras as police officials said that section 144 has been clamped in the district.

There were minor scuffle between the TMC leaders and police in which Derick O Brian fell down.

