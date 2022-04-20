Protests continue across Bengal against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Demanding immediate arrest of the culprits who have unleashed violence and torture on Hindu minority population in Bangladesh, the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out protest rallies across the state on Monday.

The protest rallies will also continue on Tuesday by various other groups promising to stand by the Hindu victims in Bangladesh.

Former Union minister and Raiganj MP Debasree Chowdhury, who protested in south Kolkata said that those organizations that spread the message of peace are being attacked in Bangladesh.

“Organizations like ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission are known for spreading peace and helping others in the hour of need and now unfortunately, the devotees of such organizations are being attacked in Bangladesh. Hindus there, without reason, are being heckled. The democracy in Bangladesh is repeatedly being eroded,” said Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, Leader of opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday, visited a temple with few other MLAs for the safety of the ‘Sanatan followers’ in Bangladesh.

Later, a delegation led by Adhikari also met the deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Through a press release the Bharat Sevashram Sangha has also condemned the violence on the Hindus in Bangladesh and has appealed to the government for strict punishment of the perpetrators.

Bharat Sevashram Sangha, general secretary Swami Biswatmananda said that all the devotees and swamis of the centres in Bangladesh are safe. “There have been no cases of violence at our centres. People there love us. The incidents, which took place at the other religious places and villages, are unfortunate and done by a handful of rogue elements. The Bangladesh government has immediately stepped in and arrests have also been made," he said.

“We want everyone to live together in peace. If these incidents keep happening, then it will also turn into a Talibani rule, which is against civilization,” said the general secretary of the Sangh.

A group of like-minded Hindu groups will also take to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the violence in Bangladesh. The rally will start from College Square and will give deputations to the Bengal governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar and Bangladesh High Commissioner.

Talking on the need to bring out the protest march, a member of a right-wing nationalist volunteer organization, said, “We have to take a stand on the issue. The atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh have been going on for many years now. The present spate of violence has resulted in widespread destruction and loss of lives. Many of the Hindus are still missing. The population of Hindus in Bangladesh has dwindled from 33% to 8%, which is a clear indicator of the fear they are living in. Right now, the internet connections are down in the affected areas and the victims are unable to reach out to the authorities as a result.”