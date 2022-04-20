Protesters killed in Myanmar as police open fire with live ammunition

Nay Pyi Taw: Security forces in Myanmar once again opened fire using live ammunition against protesters on Saturday, killing at least six people, witnesses and local media reported.

Four deaths were reported in Mandalay, the country's second-biggest city, and two in Pyay, a town in south-central Myanmar. There were multiple reports on social media of the deaths, along with photos of dead and wounded people in both locations, Al Jazeera reported.

So far more than 70 people have been killed in Myanmar in widespread protests against the February 1 military coup, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group has said, a figure supported by the independent UN human rights expert for Myanmar, Tom Andrews.

—UNI