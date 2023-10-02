Protest rallies held in Bangladesh, demand justice for Uyghur Muslims

Dhaka [Bangladesh]: Amid the world's criticism of the atrocities done to Uyghurs, Dhaka and Narayanganj has witnessed protest rallies, demanding justice for Uyghur Muslims in China's Xinjiang province, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The National Ulema Mashaikh Parishad (NUMP) in Bangladesh has organized a protest rally at the North Gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Sunday, meanwhile a demonstration was brought out under the banner of Sachetan Nagrik Samaj in Narayanganj.

Over 300 protestors were seen participating in the protest in Naranyanganj. They were carrying banners and placards highlighting the situation of Uyghyr Muslims

Moreover, NUMP Chairman Belayet Hossain Al-Firozi, Secretary Mufti Asadullah Zakir, and Advocate Khairul Ahsan were also present at the protest, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Additionally, they have urged the Muslim community of the world as well as other global powers to raise their voices against Chinese atrocities in Uyghur.

Earlier, the United States had strongly criticised China for imposing a life sentence on Rahile Dawut, a prominent Uyghur academic.

Dawut, aged 57, had lost her appeal against her initial conviction dating back to December 2018, on charges of "endangering state security."

Human rights activists have alleged that China is conducting a large-scale internment campaign targeting Uyghurs, accompanied by disturbing practices such as forced sterilisation and cultural repression. Some government bodies, including the US State Department, have gone so far as to label these actions as "genocide."

China, however, denies these allegations, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the US State Department, issued a statement, stating that Dawut and other Uyghur intellects were “unjustly imprisoned” for their work to protect and preserve Uyghur culture and traditions.

It's worth noting that Dawut is just one among a list of over 300 Uyghur intellectuals who have been detained, arrested, or imprisoned by Chinese authorities since 2016, as reported by the U.S.-based Dui Hua Foundation.

