    Protest march case: SC stays proceedings against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, others

    The Hawk
    February19/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The case stems from a march demanding the resignation of then minister Eshwarappa, accused in a contractor's suicide. The protest raised questions about alleged corruption, leading to a legal battle with road blockades and commuter disruption.

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed proceedings against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection with a protest march held in the state in 2022.

    A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P K Mishra issued notice to the Karnataka government and the complainant in the case.

    The top court also stayed the high court order, which had imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him as well as Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, state ministers M B Patil and Ramalinga Reddy, and directed him to appear before a special court on March 6.

    The case was registered against the Congress leaders after they took out a march to lay siege to the then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence in Bengaluru, demanding the resignation of K S Eshwarappa, who was then the rural development and panchayat raj minister in the southern state.

    The agitation was staged after a contractor, Santosh Patil, died by suicide accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission for a public work in his village.

    According to police, the case pertained to blocking roads and causing trouble to commuters.

    —PTI

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Supreme Court Siddaramaiah Protest March Karnataka Politics High Court Order Congress Leaders Eshwarappa Resignation
