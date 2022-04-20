Protest erupts against WB govt after death of CPI-M youth wing member, party alleges police brutality

Kolkata: Members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest in Kolkata on Monday night after the death of a DYFI activist, who sustained injuries during a march to Secretariat here on February 11.

While the SFI is a student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the DYFI is the party's youth wing.



Moidul Islam Midya (Farid), a DYFI activist who was injured in a clash with the police during the Left parties' march to West Bengal secretariat Nabanna on February 11 succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning at a private hospital in Kolkata.

The hospital authorities sent the mortal remains of Islam to his home on Monday night. SFI-DYFI members staged a protest near Midya's residence. Leaders from the Left parties and Congress also visited the family of the deceased. Srijan Bhattacharyya, SFI's West Bengal Secretary told ANI, "We are protesting because DYFI activist Moidul Islam was brutally injured due to police lathi-charge (during a protest on Feb 11). He passed away this morning. We are sad about his demise. We are here to pay homage to him. Whosoever, be it a senior officer or anyone who killed Islam, should be held responsible and punished. We held West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for his death."

Meanwhile, the DYFI tweeted that Midya was participating in the march to Nabanna protest on February 11 "demanding employment and education which are the basic rights of youth and students. The Mamata government-led police resorted to mindless violence, killing one comrade and injuring hundreds of youth."

CPI (M) leader Md Salim termed the death of DYFI activist as "cold-blooded murder by West Bengal police" under "the instructions from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."

"They have to pay for it. There is no meaning in CM's announcement when it comes to employment and welfare of citizens in general," he added.

Opposition Leader in the Assembly and senior Congress legislator Abdul Mannan said, "It is a brutal attack on the peaceful protesters. Police brutally beaten them and many are injured and as a result, Islam died. The West Bengal Ministers are supporting police action against protesters. This is unfortunate."

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the family of the deceased DYFI member has not filed a complaint.

"Truth about death will be known when post mortem report comes. Every death is sad. If the family wants we can provide job and monetary help," she said. (ANI)



