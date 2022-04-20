Protest Ends At BHU Hospital, Doctors Resume Work

Varanasi: Amid reassurances that the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission will be implemented, the resident doctors of Banaras Hindu University's Sir Sunder Lal Hospital, on strike since four days, resumed work on Friday, thus normalising the health facilities here. Official sources said that after Prof RK Jain, Director of the Institute of Medical Sciences and BHU's and Sir Sunder Lal Hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr SK Mathur cited a letter of the UGC to the protesting doctors while assuring them of accepting their demands, the doctors decided to end the protest and return to their work on Thursday night. The Out Patient Department (OPD) and other healthcare facilities have started functioning in a normal manner, whereas the patients in the department are considerably high and all the services are expected to function in a normal manner from the next two-three days.

The resident doctors had gone on a 'hartal' for two days starting from Monday. As per the earlier announcement, they were expected to resume work on Wednesday but after no fruitful results were achieved after their conversation with BHU's Vice-Chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar, they decided to continue with their protest.

On Thursday, the protesting doctors had given a warning that if they do not get any concrete reassurances on their demands, they will boycott Emergency and other essential services from Saturday, intensifying their protests.

Meanwhile, after getting a reassurance on Thursday night, the doctors decided to return to their work after ending the protest from Friday.

Notably, the doctors had boycotted the OPD services, thus forcing the patients coming from far-off areas to return with getting proper treatment. On the other hand, many people had been staying here since the past three-four days in the hope of the doctors ending their protest.

This hospital, located in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi is famous as 'Purwanchal's AIIMS' and people from Kashi and Uttar Pradesh, as well as neighbouring districts of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Nepal come here for treatment in large numbers. UNI