Protest at chemical company in Krishna district after fears of gas leak, repeat of Vizag-like incident

Krishna: Scores of residents on Saturday protested outside a chemical company situated in Jaggayyapet Mandal of Krishna district after experiencing a pungent smell in their surroundings.

The firm named MS Greentech, a chemical firm is situated at the border of Ramachandruni peta and Sher Mohamad peta villages.

"Women labourers working in fields and children are having problems while having food here due to the smell of the chemicals. In fact, since the start, we have opposed setting up of the factory here near the fields. The odour has become much stronger since 4 am (Saturday). People are afraid that Vizag gas leak incident may occur here as well," said a CPI-M activist.

"Even after protesting, nobody in the management has responded to the matter. Pollution Control Board is a total failure and a legal action must be taken by the concerned authorities," he added.

One of the locals also expressed fear over the spread of pungent smell emanating from the company and said, "We are afraid that Vizag like situation may arise here. We are afraid for our lives. This factory is hardly one a kilometre from our village. Its been two months, we are surviving this bad smell. It is difficult to deal with this."

A few days ago, a styrene gas leak at LG Polymers plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district claimed 11 lives. An FIR was registered against LG Polymers in connection with the incident. (ANI)