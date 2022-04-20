Protest Against Reservation In Promotion Enters 13th Day

Dehradun: The protest against reservation in promotion in government jobs by General-OBC employees continued on 13th day here on Sunday.

All tehsils, treasuries and election cells have been locked which has severely affected the government work. All government offices remained deserted.

Though General-OBC employees are on strike but some workers are trying to reduce the work load after senior officials managed to convince them. However, protesters are putting pressure on them to participate in the strike.

Presently, the backlog has been increased to four fold and people are facing problems to get their certificates.

According to the official sources, the backlog has been reached nearly 3,000. Though, people have access to online application but since officials are on strike, those applications are pending in the systems. Similarly, students can not apply for various examinations due to pending status of their certificates.

Last date of submitting the admission application under the Right to Education was March 15, but as people are unable to get income certificates, they can not apply for the admissions of their children.

Meanwhile, Ramnagar MLA Diwan Singh Bisht has termed the demands of General OBC workers as "right". He also wrote a letter to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in this regard. "The strike has marred the government work, people are facing lots of problems. Hence, the government should take a sympathetic decision on the demands," the letter read.

The General-OBC employees are demanding that they would only return to work after the government would pass a resolution quashing the reservation in promotions. The employees have also warned to totally disrupt the government work on Monday if their demands are not met.

"The government is not only ignoring the General-OBC employees but people''s feeling. The government is stubborn and no one is trying to hold talks with us. We demand an Act to end the reservation in promotion. All government departments in the states are with us. BJP''s 11 MLAs are also with us, now the government will assess the loss," Uttarakhand General-OBC Employees'' Association''s regional head Deepak Joshi told IANS. Government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said that the government will take any decision only after the strike will end. --IANS