    Protest Against Murder Of Youth Turns Violent In Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar

    April20/ 2022


    Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand): Protest erupted after a youth was murdered after being kidnapped in Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar. Protest turned violent after police intervened. Scuffle broke out between police personnel and protestors. Police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the crowd.

