Vikasnagar (Uttarakhand): Protest erupted after a youth was murdered after being kidnapped in Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar. Protest turned violent after police intervened. Scuffle broke out between police personnel and protestors. Police resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse the crowd.
States & UTs
Protest Against Murder Of Youth Turns Violent In Uttarakhand's Vikasnagar
April20/ 2022
Categories :States & UTsTags :
Related Post
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May12/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023
- May11/ 2023