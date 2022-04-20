Protection Of Women Is The Responsibility Of All Of Us: Women's Commission

Mathura: Hearing the problems of women in the Public Works Department's meeting, the Member of Women's Commission, Ramasakhi Katheria directed all the officers to address the problems of women and resolve them immediately. She said that the intention of the government is that it is our responsibility to make the security of women 100 percent.

The complainant Lalitha Devi wife Shivraj resident Kakari police station, complained that even after writing the victim statements 161 and 164 by the investigator of the case, Muljim was not arrested and there was no further harassment proceeding. It has been requested that M / s. 5/2020 Section-376, 506 IPC Police Station demanded that the deliberations be removed from the Police Station from another police station or agency. Similarly, Sangeeta wife Pappu resident Selkheda police station Baldev complained that all the belongings of the house were broken, beaten and other families were locked inside the room and beaten with a kundi from outside. At the public hearing, Ritika's wife Jitendra Sejwal, resident of Lalpur police station Kosikala, complained that her in-laws had beaten and kicked her out of the house and threatened to kill me. Similarly Durgesh wife Jagveer Singh resident Selkheda police station Baldev has complained that FIR was lodged in the Pokson Act in which the accused had committed obscene acts and tampering with the victim, in which till date the victim has not recorded the details of Section 16 CRPC and 164 CRPC. Are able to The victim told that he threatens to kill her and the children.

During the hearing, the member of the Women's Commission directed the officials concerned to ensure that all the above cases are investigated and action taken so that the victims can get justice. A total of 09 complaints were received in this hearing. The lady member inspected the District Women's Hospital, in which she inspected the female and infant boards and inquired.

Superintendent of Police Security Gyanendra Singh, Deputy District Magistrate Om Prakash Tiwari, District Probation Officer Anurag Shyam Rastogi, Mahila Police Station and officials of Sadar Police were present in the public hearing.