Protection Of Cows Is Our Duty: Bukkal Nawab

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and member of legislative council Bukkal Nawab here on Sunday asserted that cow protection was his prime duty.

Mr Nawab along with women of his family tied 'Rakhi' to cows near Lord Shiva temple at Kudiya Ghat here. He said that Muslim women has tied rakhi to cows to protect them. Hailing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mr Nawab said that public's faith has raised on UP government due to their progressive ideology. He said that not a single incident of mismanagement was reported on Bakrid this year which reflects better law and order situation in state.

Bukkal Nawab had distributed sweets and food on 'Bada Mangal' with many other Muslims women to strengthen harmony in society. He was sent to legislative council by BJP government after he joind the party. UNI