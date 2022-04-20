Proposal For 4 New Police Stations In Kumaon To Curb Maoists

Dehradun: Concerned over the rise in Maoist activities, the Uttarakhand police has sent a proposal to the state government to open four new police stations in the Kumaon region.



According to the Inspector General of Police GS Martolia, a proposal to this effect has been sent to the state government and the process to open new police stations will begin soon after the approval.

If approved, Dhari, Okhalkanda, Khandsu, Bindukhatta will have the new police stations.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had recently chaired a meeting of senior police officials in the state asking them to prepare the blueprint to curb Maoists. Plans are also afoot to increase the jurisdiction of at least six police stations, including Bhimtal, Bhowali, and Kausani to cover more revenue villages where there has been noticeable rise in Maoists activities, Martolia said.

During the state assembly polls, the Maoists had issued posters asking for a boycott of the polls at Dhari in Nainital district.

Much recently, the posters backing womens protest calling for a ban on liquor in the state, were issued by the Maoists in Kafligair area in Bageshwar district.

On April 24, as many as 25 CRPF personnel were killed and seven others injured when the Maoists attacked a patrol party of 74th battalion of the paramilitary force near Burkapal village of Sukma.





