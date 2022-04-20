Proposal For 14 Medical Colleges Sent To Centre: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday here said the proposal to open 14 medical colleges in the state has been sent to the Centre which will see admissions from 2022.

The Chief Minister here inaugurated the academic block of the Lohia Institute and also inspected the Center Research Lab made at the first floor.

On this occasion, Mr Adityanath said King Georges Medical College and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) used to fare at the top as far as providing quality healthcare facilities to the people were concerned, hitherto. Now, the Lohia Institute is also in the running.

The CM said the competition should be to provide quality health facilities to the patients. Now, the 23 crore people will get the benefit of the institute. The Institute's Director AK Tripathi said 56 kidney transplants have taken place here.

He said earlier, efforts were not made to run institutes in a professional manner and the state had to suffer because of this. UNI